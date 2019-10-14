wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Calls Out Embassy Suites For Bad Service

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Jericho is taking his issue with Embassy Suites public via Twitter. Jericho posted to his Twitter account complaining about receiving poor service from the Embassy Suites in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Embassy Suites has since responded to the post, as you can see below.

Jericho is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

