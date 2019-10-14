wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Calls Out Embassy Suites For Bad Service
October 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho is taking his issue with Embassy Suites public via Twitter. Jericho posted to his Twitter account complaining about receiving poor service from the Embassy Suites in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Embassy Suites has since responded to the post, as you can see below.
Jericho is set to defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Oh no! We're disappointed to hear that you had a poor customer service experience. Please follow and DM us with your confirmation number, name on your reservation and email address so that we can investigate this further. -CB
— Embassy Suites by Hilton (@EmbassySuites) October 13, 2019
