Chris Jericho Cancelled His Live Starrcast Talk is Jericho A Month Ago
May 31, 2019
The day after AEW Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho was scheduled to host a live Talk is Jericho at Starrcast, but it was cancelled. Jericho went on social media and claimed that he was cancelling it because he didn’t get a thank you from AEW or the fans for the success of the promotion and making it what it is.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jericho actually cancelled the event a month prior to Starrcast II and told Conrad Thompson about it, after he found out that it was going to air on FITE TV as part of their iPPV package. He said that they continued to advertise him after he already said he wasn’t doing the show. Thompson has yet to comment.
