wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Celebrated New Year’s By Renewing Wedding Vows With His Wife

January 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho 11-7-19

Former WCW announcer David Penzer revealed on Twitter that Chris Jericho renewed his wedding vows with Jessica Lockhart on New Year’s Eve. They celebrated with a little bit of the bubbly. Radio personality Jesse Kage was also present.

He wrote: “Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year!

The two were married on July 30, 2000. They have three sons: Ash Edward (born in 2003) and twins Sierra Loretta and Cheyenne Lee (born in 2006).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading