Chris Jericho Celebrated New Year’s By Renewing Wedding Vows With His Wife

Former WCW announcer David Penzer revealed on Twitter that Chris Jericho renewed his wedding vows with Jessica Lockhart on New Year’s Eve. They celebrated with a little bit of the bubbly. Radio personality Jesse Kage was also present.

He wrote: “Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year!”

The two were married on July 30, 2000. They have three sons: Ash Edward (born in 2003) and twins Sierra Loretta and Cheyenne Lee (born in 2006).

Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/R2tLtvGfx5 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 1, 2020