Chris Jericho Challenges Darby Allin To Philadelphia Street Fight On Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that the AEW World title match between Chris Jericho and Darby Allin on next Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite is now a Philadelphia street fight. ‘Le Champion’ made the challenge himself in a new promo, and also said he’s bringing ‘The Painmaker.’

He said: “You all saw what happened tonight. After 29 years in the wrestling business, I’ve seen and done it all. But what I’ve never seen is a self-righteous son of a bitch skateboard down a rampway and attack me, attack le champion, from behind, after a hard match. After fighting Dustin Rhodes, and Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page and Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson and MJF and Dr. J and Benedict Arnold and Abraham Lincoln and David Lee Roth and whoever the hell else was out there. Darby Allin, he couldn’t just leave well enough alone. He beat Jimmy Havoc, he gets a chance to face ‘le champion’ in Philadelphia for the AEW Heavyweight Championship. It’s the biggest match of his career. But he had to take it too far. He had to come out and attack me from behind like some kind of a dog, like some kind of a street thug. I’m an educated man, Darby. I’ve got morals. I’ve got jin ne sais quoi. But I grew up on the streets. I grew up on the mean streets of Winnipeg. You wanna fight? You wanna attack? You wanna treat me like some kind of a street thug? Sounds good to me. Because next week, we’re in Philadelphia! That’s the place where my father Ted Irvine used to beat the crap out of the Philadelphia Flyers each and every night when he played with the New York Rangers. So you want to come to Philly? You want to treat me like a street thug? I’m gonna treat you like the little bitch that you are, Darby Allin, because next week, for the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight. One last thing. You want to try and cause some pain? I don’t cause pain. I make the pain. Next week? Chris Jericho’s not going to be in Philadelphia, but the Painmaker will be. I’ll see you then, Darby. It’s going to be the match of your career. It’s also going to be the last one. You’re welcome.”