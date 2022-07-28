Chris Jericho Challenges Jon Moxley For World Title Match At AEW Quake By The Lake

Coming off his win over Eddie Kingston last week, Chris Jericho wants a shot at Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, Jericho came out and challenged Moxley to a match at Quake By The Lake on August 10th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Moxley, who defeated RUSH on tonight’s show to successfully defend the interim title, agreed but said he didn’t want the gimmicked Jericho; he wanted The Lionheart.