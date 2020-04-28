Chris Jericho Discusses the Recent WWE Releases, Realizing He Had Great Chemistry With Tony Schiavone, Feuding With Vanguard 1

– TV Insider recently spoke to former AEW World champion Chris Jericho, who discussed taking a commentary role in AEW during the pandemic and a lot more. Below are some highlights.

On the recent WWE releases: “It’s an interesting time right now, because a lot of guys got released. By proxy, you went from a business that was very profitable in many different levels to everything grinding to a halt. Hopefully, many of them will get picked up by the different companies. Some guys may have to go overseas. I don’t know what AEW has planned. That’s not really my wheelhouse. But I’m sure everybody is going to land where they should land. It’s just how it goes.”

Chris Jericho on taking a commentary role with AEW during the pandemic: “I knew we would have to start filming a bunch of shows all at once because of the way things were [with the pandemic]. We had to do four to six weeks of TV. When I heard that, I knew I had to be involved for the show’s sake and my sake. I didn’t want to miss four to six weeks. I thought rather than inserting myself into some sort of angle, why don’t I just do commentary? The plan for that first week was to have me do commentary anyway, because Jim Ross couldn’t make it for travel reasons. Then I thought, let me do commentary the whole time. That’s what happened. I was excited about it, because I’ve done a few matches here and there, but to do a whole show is a different animal.”

Chris Jericho on his chemistry with Tony Schiavone: “So, I’m basically relying on the expertise of Tony Schiavone to carry me through it. Then I realized we had great chemistry, which is no surprise: we always had great chemistry if you look at the work we did in the late ’90s in WCW. I feel like since the legendary Jim Ross is not available, I’ll step in to do the best I can to provide commentary and some energy. When you’re working in front of just a few people there, the more energy you can have the better. If there ever was some dead spot, I thought I could make some noise since I’m this semi-obnoxious heel anyway. It has been a lot of fun. I hope in the future I can do some more.”

Jericho on his feud with Matt Hardy’s Vanguard 1: “That’s the world we live in now. You have to be as creative as you can. Now is the time to throw anything against the wall. “The Bubbly Bunch” [The Inner Circle trash-talking The Elite on a video hangout] is an idea I had before, stemming from Santana and Ortiz putting some ideas out there. We were all able to take it and make something that ended up being a pretty big hit. I finished editing the second one. We’ll see what happens. Everyone is coming in from different places. If this was 10 or 15 years ago, you wouldn’t be able to do this. Because we have this technology, we can. We might as well be creative and take advantage of it.”

His thoughts on the Elite Deletion match: “I haven’t thought much about it because we’re not at that point. I think it’s great Matt is in AEW. I think it has made such a big impact. Right now, we’re just keeping the lights on and doing the best we can to make sure everybody is involved and continues their storylines. Then when the time is right, if there is an “Elite Deletion,” we’ll do it. We still have “Blood and Guts” [the postponed March special that was to feature Hardy and The Elite vs. The Inner Circle] to do and a lot of other stuff. For right now, we have to continue just being as creative as we can and come up with as many ideas as we can to keep the ball moving.”