wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Claims He ‘Almost Died’ After Ladder Spot At TLC 2009
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
During WWE’s TLC PPV in 2009, Chris Jericho was a part of the TLC match main event with The Big Show against D-Generation X. At one point, Jericho climbed on Big Show’s shoulders, instead of a ladder, to try and reach the belts. Show was hit with Sweet Chin Music and Jericho fell all the way outside. Instead of going through the nearby tape, he hit the edge and then landed on the leg as it fell over.
In a post on Twitter, Jericho claimed the spot nearly killed him.
I almost died! https://t.co/qxOf0DQcek
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 14, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds
- Backstage Update on Doc Gallows Missing Latest Set of Impact TV Tapings
- AEW Dynamite Audience Topped Out at 1.2 Million With Shaquille O’Neal Segment
- Mauro Ranallo On Decision To Leave WWE, How Stress Of NXT Job Impacted Him, Having Different Vision Than Vince McMahon