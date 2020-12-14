Chris Jericho Claims He ‘Almost Died’ After Ladder Spot At TLC 2009

During WWE’s TLC PPV in 2009, Chris Jericho was a part of the TLC match main event with The Big Show against D-Generation X. At one point, Jericho climbed on Big Show’s shoulders, instead of a ladder, to try and reach the belts. Show was hit with Sweet Chin Music and Jericho fell all the way outside. Instead of going through the nearby tape, he hit the edge and then landed on the leg as it fell over.

In a post on Twitter, Jericho claimed the spot nearly killed him.