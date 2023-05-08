wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho claimed he was mentally and physically assaulted by the security staff at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
He wrote: “Hey @MandalayBay …it’s unacceptable that u tried to bully me & assault Me, when all I wanted was my bags that I left at concierge. Ur security staff IGNORED me for 30 Min & when I made some noise, physically & mentally assaulted me& laughed in my face. I want restitution NOW!”
