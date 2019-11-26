Chris Jericho on CM Punk Returning to Wrestling Being ‘More of a Sign Than a Scream,’ Isn’t Disappointed AEW Didn’t Sign CM Punk

– Uproxx recently interviewed AEW World champion Chris Jericho. During the interview, Jericho was asked about CM Punk returning to wrestling through WWE Backstage and his thoughts on the matter. Below are some highlights.

Chris Jericho on his callbacks to classic WCW Chris Jericho in AEW not being about nostalgia: “It’s not nostalgia at all. It’s like the Stone Cold T-shirt line in ‘Father Christmas’: If you get it, cool. If you don’t, that’s fine. The reason I threw that temper tantrum was because it was the first time I had lost in AEW. I had to respond in a big way. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a band like Iron Maiden or AC/DC having riffs in their songs that sound like other riffs. If you wrote it, then it’s okay to refurbish it for what you’re doing now. I have a 30-year history in the business, so for me it’s fun to throw things out there from the past, and the people that know it, know it.”

On his stare down with his old rival Dean Malenko in AEW: “It was the best feud in WCW in 1998, or one of them. It was a cool full-circle moment. The environment of AEW is conducive to that. It’s okay to reference something that happened 10 years ago or 20 years ago. It’s like a Star Wars or Avengers-esque universe we’ve created. So why not focus on that? Now once again, I’m not a nostalgia character. I’m always evolving for that reason, to not become a nostalgic act, but I think it’s okay to tip to your past every once in awhile and let long-term fans know we’re in this for a reason. There’s lots of easter eggs in stuff that I do. After doing this for as long as I have, I really appreciate the fact that there’s people who have been there for 10 years, 15 years, 20 years. So let’s continue to do those things you mentioned. It’s like reading a great comic book.”

His thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE through WWE Backstage: “It’s a long time coming. We knew there would be a Mötley Crüe reunion and we knew CM Punk would come back to wrestling. It was just a matter of time. I think he came back with more of a sigh than a scream. It seems kinda funny that he came back on a show that drew 150,000 viewers where it could have been 5 million viewers. But if it’s part of the process to slowly wean him into the wrestling business, then good. The WWE sure needs him. You need stars in the business. Good for him for coming back. I just think it was not as big as it could have been or should have been. He’s back for the first time in five years and no one really cares. But I’m sure it will lead to more. I don’t see how it can’t.”

Jericho on not being disappointed that AEW couldn’t sign Punk: “I’m not disappointed. I know there were some conversations, but Punk’s his own guy. Could we have used him? Yes. Does it hurt us to not have him? No, not at all.”

Chris Jericho on if he took the feedback over having Donald Trump Jr. on his podcast to heart: “Absolutely not. My response to anyone who was offended by me having him on is just don’t listen. It’s the same thing when people get offended when I have flat-Earthers on or people who think they’ve been kidnapped by Bigfoot or something along those lines. It’s not an insult to me if you don’t like the topic I have. I have over 600 episodes; not every episode is going to be for everybody.”

“I’m not a political pundit; I’m not a very political guy. But I figure if you’re gonna do a political episode for the first time in 600 episodes, it might as well be with the son of the leader of the free world. It proves that my show is always what I say it is: It’s not a wrestling show, it’s an everything show. If you don’t like the guy, it’s fine, don’t listen. We have two shows a week and I don’t expect everyone to listen to every single episode that I have. I didn’t know what to expect from Trump Jr.’s episode in the ratings, either. Was it going to tank? Was it going to be the biggest rating I’d ever had? It did a good rating — not a great rating, but a good rating. It shows people will listen to a political show from Chris Jericho, but it’s not something the whole world is waiting to hear, and nor should they, because I’m not a political guy.”