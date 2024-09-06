Chris Jericho Says CMLL 91 Aniversario Was the Perfect Time For Him To Return to Mexico

Chris Jericho is set to compete against Mistico CMLL 91 Aniversario, and he weighed in on why now is the right time for him to return to Mexico. Jericho will compete in his first Arena Mexico match since 1995 at the September 13th show, and he spoke about the match on this week’s episode of CMLL Informa. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the importance of creating new fans: “It’s something I’ve done very well my whole career. Obviously, I have fans from 30 years ago, I have fans from ten years ago, I have fans from now. That’s how you continue to have longevity in this business is by creating new fans. It’s great to have people who have been with me for decades, but it’s also great to create new fans in 2024, and this match [against Mistico] continues to do that. It’s a great main event with two guys who have huge fan bases, and two guys who are known as a few of the best wrestlers to have ever been in the ring. That’s what’s called a dream match, and that’s what I’m excited about.”

On returning to Mexico for CMLL 91 Aniversario: “I knew this match was going to be big, I knew the Anniversario is big, so it’s the perfect time for me to return to Mexico. I’m not surprised that it’s sold out because the match is huge, the night is huge, and my return is going to be huge as well.”