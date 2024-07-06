– During a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed his recent appearance at a CMLL show, attacking Mistico and challenging him to a match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Jericho on his return to Arena Mexico: “The thing I liked the best was just going there on a normal Friday night, they had about 12,000 people there, which is amazing. The fans are just happy, they’re just excited. They cheer for the good guys and they boo the bad guys, and they’re not chanting ‘You fucked up’ and they’re not worried about how many tickets were sold or what the television ratings were, giving out star ratings whatever it was. They were just enjoying the show. It was such a refresher for me, and I really am glad that I did it.”

On the attention his appearance in CMLL received: “Once again, it kind of is something from the Chris Jericho trope. You’ve got people that are chanting ‘Please retire,’ which is great [laughs], and here I got I Mexico, and it’s the number one thing in wrestling. It was on the cover of all the magazines and I think there’s was probably 15 articles on all the different wrestling sites and sports sites that Jericho had returned. So it’s a big deal, it was gonna be a great time to go there, and it gave me more momentum and excitement to come back. It’s just good to know that this worldwide history that I have, I can go back to it at any time, and now is the perfect time to go back to it. So muchas gracias, Arena Mexico, and we will see everybody there very soon.”