wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Defeats Cody To Retain AEW Title At Full Gear (Pics, Video)

November 9, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Chris Jericho AEW Full Gear

Chris Jericho defeated Cody to retain the AEW World Title at Full Gear. MJF threw in the towel for Cody while he was in the Liontamer for the finish. After the match, MJF turned on Cody. Photos and video from the match are below. As per the stipulation, Cody can now never challenge for the AEW Title again.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Full Gear, Chris Jericho, Cody, Ashish

More Stories

loading