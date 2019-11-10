wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Defeats Cody To Retain AEW Title At Full Gear (Pics, Video)
Chris Jericho defeated Cody to retain the AEW World Title at Full Gear. MJF threw in the towel for Cody while he was in the Liontamer for the finish. After the match, MJF turned on Cody. Photos and video from the match are below. As per the stipulation, Cody can now never challenge for the AEW Title again.
👀 #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/ciSQ6cXIvs
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
It's now or never for @CodyRhodes. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/T37gPWaYNh
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Youngest champion in AEW history. #LeChampion @IAmJericho is in his prime. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/2c5cIqYwvT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Jericho gets in the face of Malenko!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/bhtWxdr5YC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
.@CodyRhodes took a risk and it backfired in a big way!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/yNxehYv4zW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
.@IAmJericho sidesteps the challenger and now Cody is in dire straits… #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/sxxDwiQJuK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
It's Mother's Day in November here! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/25iiPVoImU
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
.@CodyRhodes staying in the fight against Jericho!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/iUFy3cHiHd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
Now what on Earth did #1 Cody supporter @The_MJF ever do to deserve such a fate? #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/HKcsCUq3hI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
Judas in my… CROSS RHODES! Excellent counter by @CodyRhodes! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/PjcibHw4Fp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
.@IAmJericho showing shades of the late great Eddie Guerrero by playing a tactical game of possum.#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore NOW and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/Q9DiB5qVBV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019
.@IAmJericho intercepts Cody in midair! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/O27xeQfJ1f
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
WALLS OF JERICHO#AEWFullGear
(Watch NOW on @brlive)https://t.co/bEOvcAFW4z pic.twitter.com/1RYOjVwtsV
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 10, 2019
The deepest Wall of Jericho#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/VZfxvFw7oO
— Isaiah Colbert (@EyeZehUhh) November 10, 2019
AND STILL…
Chris Jericho defeats Cody Rhodes for the AEW Championship#AEWFullGear
(Watch NOW on @brlive)https://t.co/bEOvcAFW4z pic.twitter.com/ZiDqFRu9HZ
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 10, 2019
Pop open a little bubbly and drink it in, man… @IAmJericho is still #LeChampion 🍾 #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/3tWCsYNv1J
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
It's @The_MJF's turn… #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/aAGXBa3Fgp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 10, 2019
