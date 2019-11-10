Chris Jericho Defeats Cody To Retain AEW Title At Full Gear (Pics, Video)

Chris Jericho defeated Cody to retain the AEW World Title at Full Gear. MJF threw in the towel for Cody while he was in the Liontamer for the finish. After the match, MJF turned on Cody. Photos and video from the match are below. As per the stipulation, Cody can now never challenge for the AEW Title again.

Jericho gets in the face of Malenko!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/bhtWxdr5YC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

.@CodyRhodes took a risk and it backfired in a big way!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/yNxehYv4zW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019