Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo

– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”

