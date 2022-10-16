wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Comments on Bray Wyatt’s Return Promo

October 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt Mask WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– AEW star and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was recently asked his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return promo last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Jericho noted on his Twitter last night, “”I don’t buy a word of it! And I love it…”

