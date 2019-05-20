Chris Jericho Takes Sarcastic Shot At Brock Lesnar’s Return & WWE Booking

– Chris Jericho took time to praise Brock Lesnar’s return at Money in the Bank … or get a sarcastic shot in, one of the two. Jericho, who said last week of AEW and WWE, “This is a war,” took to Twitter after Lesnar made his return to win the men’s Money in the Bank match and had some comments that are drawing attention from fans.

As you can see below, Jericho said it was “awesome” to see Lesnar win, “even though he wasn’t officially entered!” He went on to call Lesnar the future of the business and said “this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER!”

The way the question was phrased immediately caused fans to believe he was taking a shot at WWE, as Money in the Bank often goes to help elevate a talent on the WWE roster and Lesnar is already one of WWE’s star attractions. Jericho has yet to elaborate on the post.