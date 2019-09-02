Chris Jericho Comments on Cody Appearing After All Out, Calls Him ‘Blowhard’

– Chris Jericho had some thoughts about Cody getting the last word after All Out, and took those thoughts to the internet. Jericho retweeted our tweet about Cody coming out after the show ended to address the crowd and put over Jericho and Hangman Page and called Cody a “blowhard”: “Typical. That blowhard always has to get the last word….”

Jericho, of course, defeated Page in the main event of the PPV to win the AEW World Championship. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the show is at the link.