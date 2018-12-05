wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Comments on Dynamite Kid’s Passing, New Sheamus Celtic Warrior Workouts Videos, ECW World Champion Reunion Set For Saturday
– Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on the passing of Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington…
– Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel posted the following video on-line featuring Sasha Banks and Rey Mysterio doing part of their workout…
– Mikey Whipreck posted the following on Twitter…
This Saturday at the 2300 (ECW) Arena in Philadelphia!! Get your photo taken with 5 ECW World Champions. @PJPOLACO @mikeywhipwreck_ @TheFranchiseSD @Szzandman @itsjerrylynn. #ECW #WWE #ROH #HashTag #FrmPod @FRMpod pic.twitter.com/kaNmgF8Bk1
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) December 5, 2018