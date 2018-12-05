Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Comments on Dynamite Kid’s Passing, New Sheamus Celtic Warrior Workouts Videos, ECW World Champion Reunion Set For Saturday

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho posted the following on Instagram, sharing his thoughts on the passing of Tom ‘Dynamite Kid’ Billington…

– Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel posted the following video on-line featuring Sasha Banks and Rey Mysterio doing part of their workout…


– Mikey Whipreck posted the following on Twitter…

