Chris Jericho Comments On Jay White Choosing AEW Over WWE
April 12, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Chris Jericho spoke about Jay White signing with AEW and how it shows the company still has momentum. There were rumors that WWE was interested in the Switchblade, but his AEW signing was announced last week.
Jericho said: “Jay White, what a great example of us still having momentum. Hottest free agent in the world. Silver platter for WWE. The guy is 6’4”, he’s international, he has the accent, which chicks love. He’s a great worker, great heel, great babyface. He chose AEW. If that doesn’t tell you that something is going on with us, I don’t know what will. Just to continue to build that momentum is a very exciting prospect.“
