Chris Jericho Comments on The New York Times Spotlighting Le Dinner Debonair

– As previously reported, The New York Times named MJF and Chris Jericho’s Le Dinner Debonair segment on their list of Best Performances of 2020. AEW star and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho commented on the news via Twitter, which you can see below.

Jericho tweeted, “HUGE props from @nytimes for @The_MJF & #DinnerDebonair! Once again proof that Pro Wrestling comes in many shapes & forms…but the most important thing is that it ENTERTAINS! In other news, the Louisville Dips— Times is still whining about it…”