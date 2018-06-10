Chris Jericho Compares Tetsuya Naito to The Rock and John Cena

– Prior to his match with Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Dominion, Chris Jericho compared Naito to The Rock and John Cena at the heights of their WWE popularity. Jericho spoke with Busted Open Radio promoting the match (per Sportskeeda) and said that Naito is one of the biggest babyfaces in the industry today.

“Naito is a legit huge babyface star, think The Rock in 2001 or think John Cena in 2010,” Jericho said. “A legit superstar that everybody loves and when I attacked him about a month ago, children and women were literally crying. Now we get back to – what I love about wrestling – is a great babyface and a great heel. That’s the difference between me and Kenny [Omega], just a fight between two guys. This is more of an old school ‘good guy versus bad guy,’ ‘hometown hero versus evil foreigner,’ which gives me the license to be a little crazier.”

Jericho defeated Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion. You can see our full report from the show here.