Chris Jericho Compliments Johnny Gargano for New Nickname, Gargano Responds

– AEW’s Chris Jericho might be Le Champion and The Demo God, but NXT’s Johnny Gargano is now The Wednesday Knight. Yesterday, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano shared an Instagram post, dubbing himself “The Wednesday Knight” and “The hero NXT deserves,” which you can see below. Later on, the king of wrestling nicknames, AEW star Chris Jericho, commented on the post and complimented Gargano’s creativeness for his new nickname.

In the comments section for Gargano’s Instgaram post, Jericho stated, “Love it! I should’ve thought of this!” Gargano later responded, “You are the [GOAT] of cool nicknames, so that is the highest of compliments.” You can view their interaction by clicking on the embedded Instagram post below.