Chris Jericho Confirms Jericho Appreciation Society For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho announced that the Jericho Appreciation Society will be on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. They will be there to call out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz.

Jericho wrote: “You wanna insult the #JerichoAppreciationSociety and have us barred from the building last week?? All right @MadKing1981, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful …you better be at #AEWDynamite tomorrow night. We’ve got a few CHOICE WORDS to say to you!!! @AEW #GFY”