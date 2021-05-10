wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
May 10, 2021
A fan recently posted a photo to Twitter showing The Rock with a funny look on his face, which they said was taken by Chris Jericho during a match in Asia.
Jericho retweeted the photo, tagged the rock and confirmed that he took the photo.
It’s true…it’s damn true! @TheRock https://t.co/Ed2dDJx2IN
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 10, 2021
