Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock

May 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Chris Jericho Dwayne Johnson

A fan recently posted a photo to Twitter showing The Rock with a funny look on his face, which they said was taken by Chris Jericho during a match in Asia.

Jericho retweeted the photo, tagged the rock and confirmed that he took the photo.

Chris Jericho, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)

