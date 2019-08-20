wrestling / News

UPDATED: Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment

August 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Fight For the Fallen Chris Jericho

UPDATE: Earlier, it was Chris Jericho with his comments on the move. Now, AEW talents such as Dr. Britt Baker and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks have shared comments of their own on the news on Twitter. You can check out the Twitter exchange between Baker and Jackson below.

In her tweet, Baker shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend, NXT World champion Adam Cole. She wrote, “Battle of the messy buns and Wednesday nights.” Matt Jackson wrote in response, “I have a messy bun too, you guys.”

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, WWE dropped an atomic bombshell today with the official announcement that NXT will move to the USA Network, and it’s happening four weeks from tomorrow. A number of WWE Superstars and talents have chimed in on the news, but what about the AEW roster? Former WWE Superstar and current AEW roster member, Chris Jericho, has commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

For his part, Jericho congratulated NXT on the move. Chris Jericho wrote, “Congrats to @WWENXT for making the big move to the @USA_Network! Runners always race faster when somebody is right behind them. Gonna be fun to see which team the world decides to join! #ChooseJericho @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT”

NXT debuts on USA on Wednesday, September 18. Meanwhile, AEW debuts its weekly TV show on TNT on October 2. Both shows will run on Wednesday night at the same time for two hours.

