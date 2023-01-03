wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Contributes To Damar Hamlin’s Charity In Support
In the aftermath of safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills/Bengals game yesterday evening, Chris Jericho joined with a multitude of other fans to demonstrate support by contributing to Hamlin’s online charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation. Jericho donated $10,000 in total between a pair of donations, as you can see below.
Chris Jericho donated $5,000 to Damar Hamlin’s charity. He misspelled his name the first time and then donated another $5,000. pic.twitter.com/gEdCPDIzZ0
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 3, 2023
411 also extends our well-wishes for a speedy recovery to Hamlin during this difficult time.
