Chris Jericho Contributes To Damar Hamlin’s Charity In Support

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho ROH World Title Image Credit: AEW

In the aftermath of safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills/Bengals game yesterday evening, Chris Jericho joined with a multitude of other fans to demonstrate support by contributing to Hamlin’s online charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation. Jericho donated $10,000 in total between a pair of donations, as you can see below.

411 also extends our well-wishes for a speedy recovery to Hamlin during this difficult time.

