Chris Jericho Calls Coronavirus Reaction ‘Mass Hysteria’, Says Public Shouldn’t Panic So Much

TMZ caught up with Chris Jericho and asked him whether his upcoming Fozzy tour dates will go on as planned as more and more public gatherings get canceled due to the coronavirus.

When asked if the tour would go on, Jericho responded with, “Why wouldn’t it?”

He called the public reaction to coronavirus “mass hysteria” and said that the public shouldn’t panic so much.

“I don’t think the public should panic so much.”

He added that his shows will go on unless the cops or the government tell them they can’t do the shows.

