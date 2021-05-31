Chris Jericho Discusses Putting Together Creative Plans For Stadium Stampede Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Inner Circle defeated The Pinnacle at AEW Double or Nothing, and Chris Jericho answered questions about the match and feud in the media scrum after the show. Among the topics he discussed was the filming process for the match, creative plans, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Chris Jericho on the differences between the two Stadium Stampede matches and the importance of fans: “I just think because, just the fact that we did in front of our first full house in, sixteen months, fourteen months, whatever it’s been, that made it very monumental for everybody. So I think it was a victory, no matter what the stats and the matches were. I think for us, putting together Stadium Stampede to challenge last year’s, which so so critically acclaimed, so well done. But the difference is last year we were kind of in an uncertain world. We didn’t know what to expect and everybody was kind of really nervous and scared. So we wanted to do something that was more fun for people to have a diversion from all the weird stuff that was going on. This year was a little bit more of an action movie, because it was much more serious of an angle and a story.

“So I think for me, after spending the last four days filming it and doing a lot of editing and production work on it, just watching it from behind the curtain and hearing everybody’s reaction to it, that’s when you know that it’s good. And then also too, the element that we ended up doing it live, finishing it live, I don’t think anybody expected that. And that was really a cool moment too, where you see kind of the ripple effect of people looking up and then everyone starts looking and seeing that reaction. Hearing those reactions was something that was sorely missed, and I think we forgot how important those reactions are. But now that they’re back, it’s like ‘man this is what wrestling’s all about.’”

On how long creative plans have been in place for the Inner Circle feuding with MJF: “We’ve been planning all this stuff for almost a year, since September of last year. There were some twists and turns, things change. But we knew we wanted to have Max turn on the Inner Circle and then do this very intricate quadruple swerve where he turned on us. Remember first it was Sammy coming out, then it was like the Inner Circle was going to turn on me, then we found out Max was the snake in the grass and then he formed the Pinnacle and beat the crap out of us. The idea was always for us to turn together.

“I didn’t want to do, you know, Sammy or Jake turn on the three of us. I don’t think that’s really ever happened before. Usually it’s the wrestling trope that they turn on each other in a faction. We try to stay away from all that stuff. So the five way turn was set up perfectly, I made sure to keep us off TV long enough to sell it. But I knew when we came back it had to be something very cool, and that’s why I came up with the idea of hiding in the dressing room, then doing the Fast and the Furious thing the next week, which is all based around Back in Black. We come back in black it’s a different attitude, it’s not this funny, bubbly bunch.”