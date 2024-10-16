– AEW star and former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho shared a statement on his Instagram account, paying tribute to the late Joe Koff. The former ROH Chief Operating Officer sadly passed away earlier this week. Jericho credited Koff for helping him get the first Jericho Cruise off the ground in 2018.

“Sad to hear about the passing of former @ringofhonor COO #JoeKoff. Little known story- Joe was instrumental in getting the first @jericho_cruise out to sea in the fall of 2018! I’d been discussing the cruise concept with @wwe with the idea of having @wwenxt talent wrestling onboard. After literally months of keeping me waiting for an answer, they finally declined to be a part of the cruise, which really put me in a bit of a last minute bind. But literally ONE HOUR after #WWE passed, I had Joe on the phone agreeing to have #ROH & their amazing talent be a part of the cruise and the rest is history! I haven’t seen or spoken to Joe since, but thanks to his sharing and understanding of my vision, the #JerichoCruise is still going strong today! Thanks for your love and dedication to the wrestling business and all you did for it, Joe!!! 🙏❤️”