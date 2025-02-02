Chris Jericho Cruise Day Two, Show Two Results

The second show of the second day of matches for the Chris Jericho Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach happened today. You can find results below, via PWinsider:

* Luther was the ring announcer, dressed like one of the Outrunners.

* Mark Briscoe def. Dutch. After the match, Vincent attacked but was saved by The Outrunners and Bandido.

* The Outrunners and Bandido def. Grizzled Young Veterans and EJ Nduka.

* Curry Man def. The Masked Brother. After the match, Curry Man said that this was his last match and he is retired from wrestling.

* Thunder Rosa def. Lady Frost.

* Oceanic Tournament Match: The Chocolate Kid Mo Jaboni defeated Real 1 fka Enzo Amore.

* Oceanic Tournament Match: Tommy Billington defeated Elijah.

* Nyla Rose def. Viva Van. She accepted a challenge from Thunder Rosa for tomorrow.

* WIll Ospreay & Komander def. Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer. Brian Cage attacked after teh match but was stopped by Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal.

* Meto def. CCW Heavyweight Champion Maximus Khan by DQ.