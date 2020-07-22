wrestling / News
Chris Jericho’s Cruise Has Officially Been Postponed
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
Chris Jericho has announced on Twitter that his cruise, the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager At Sea III: Triple Whammy, has been postponed.
He wrote: “After careful consideration and caution for everyone’s health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island.”
— Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) July 22, 2020
