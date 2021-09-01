Chris Jericho’s Cruise Will Require Guests and Talent to Show Vaccination Proof

Chris Jericho’s third Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea shoves off in October, and it will require its guests and talent to be vaccinated. The cruise is set to take place from October 21st through the 25th, and as Fightful reports the host cruiseline of Norwegian Cruise Line previously announced that guests for all of its cruises through December 31st will require vaccination.

The Jericho Cruise’s Health and Safety section of its website reads:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced the launch of its SailSAFE health and safety program on April 5, 2021. This includes required vaccinations for all guests and crew on NCL sailings through December 31, 2021. All guests sailing on our 2021 events are required to be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to departure in order to board. Vaccines combined with multi-layered and robust preventative health and safety measures, including universal Covid-19 testing prior to embarkation, will help us provide a uniquely safe and healthy environment. Each guest must submit proof they have completed the full cycle of required doses for the vaccine administered at least 2 weeks prior to their sail date. Guests who are not old enough to be vaccinated will not be allowed on these sailings. However, we eagerly await an expansion of the age criteria for vaccinations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so we can once again welcome these guests back on board. As plans and protocols continue to evolve in the months leading up to our first 2022 sailing, we cannot yet confirm if guests will be required to be vaccinated on our sailings beyond 2021, but we will continue to follow the science and expert advice. We are committed to keeping you apprised of any policy changes as far as possible in advance of your scheduled vacation and will always share the most updated information regarding your vacation with booked guests via email and on this website.

Wrestlenomics Brandon Thurston has also confirmed that the Norwegian Cuise Lines subsidiary producing the cruise are requiring both guests and talent to show proof of vaccination. The statement reads: