Chris Jericho Cuts Promo Ahead of Tag Title Match on This Week’s Dynamite

– AEW World champion Chris Jericho shared a video on Twitter where he cuts a promo on his upcoming tag team title match set for tomorrow on Dynamite. He and Sammy Guevara will face SCU for the AEW tag team titles. You can check out that video below. He stated the following:

“My time in AEW’s been outstanding, untarnished, undefeated in All Elite Wrestling after beating Cody, after beating Hangman Page, after beating Dustin Rhodes, after beating Kenny Omega, after beating Nick Jackson. I beat ’em all! But you know what? It’s just inspired me to be a better person and a better performer. And it’s also shown me that the Inner Circle, that Chris Jericho, deserves all the gold. The world championship just isn’t enough. And that’s why Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, the Inner Circle, are challenging SCU for the world tag team titles this Wednesday in Nashville on AEW Dy-No-Mite! That’s right! Jimmy Walker couldn’t say it better! And we’re gonna beat SCU, and we’re gonna be — I’m gonna be Le Double Champion!”

“So, I suggest you check it out. It’s gonna be one of the greatest matches of all time, one of the greatest matches in AEW history, and the coronation of the first championship for Sammy Guevara and Le Double Champion! And when we’re finished, Sammy, Jericho, the Inner Circle, we’re gonna walk downtown to Chinatown. Music Row in Nashville! We’re gonna have all the gold. We’re gonna have a big party, and we’re gonna have all the bubbly! So come check it out. You won’t wanna miss it. Have I ever been wrong yet? You’re welcome.”