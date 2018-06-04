Chris Jericho Cuts Promo at Today’s NJPW BOSJ Finals

At today’s NJPW Best of the Super Juniors final event, Chris Jericho made an appearance via video package, hyping Saturday’s IC Title match against Tetsuya Naito. Here are the details from our review…

Chris Jericho is here in a pre-taped promo. He claims that he was the main event at WrestleKingdom 12, the real main event, not Naito vs. Okada. Naito has to live with the fact that he was booted from another main event. Jericho is going after him because Naito is the best. Jericho promises to take him to the promised land and make him a real star.

“You shouldn’t be losing to Okada, you should be IWGP Heavyweight Champion! But you’re not…so that’s where I come in. I’m going to help you get there, you fuckin’ moron! Don’t you understand? Chris Jericho’s going to take you to the promise land!”

At Dominion, after Jericho wins, Naito will finally realize who Jericho really is. Naito made the mistake of pissing Jericho off, and will pay at Dominion. “See you at Dominion, fuck face.” Naito was taking a nap in the ring during this. He says Jericho talked too long, and says to shorten things up. If Jericho is such a star, why is he taking his own selfie videos?