Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia End Up At Odds On AEW Dynamite

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Daniel Garcia AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

There seem to be some issues in the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia had some tension on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Garcia take on Bryan Danielson in a best of three falls match, which Danielson won 2-1 after a hard-fought bout. After the match, Danielson gave Garcia a show of respect and Chris Jericho ran down to attack Danielson. Garcia pulled Jericho off of him and the two argued before Garcia walked away.

Jericho later said that he was giving Garcia a pass for tonight and wanted to talk to Garcia next week to see if his allegiance is with Jericho or Danielson.

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Jeremy Thomas

