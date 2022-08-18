wrestling / News
Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia End Up At Odds On AEW Dynamite
There seem to be some issues in the Jericho Appreciation Society after Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia had some tension on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Garcia take on Bryan Danielson in a best of three falls match, which Danielson won 2-1 after a hard-fought bout. After the match, Danielson gave Garcia a show of respect and Chris Jericho ran down to attack Danielson. Garcia pulled Jericho off of him and the two argued before Garcia walked away.
Jericho later said that he was giving Garcia a pass for tonight and wanted to talk to Garcia next week to see if his allegiance is with Jericho or Danielson.
The disrespect shown by Jericho causes Garcia to intervene; is there dissension growing within the #JerichoAppreciationSociety? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7SxeWD7yf6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022
Jericho Appreciation Society isn't keen on legendary Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat weighing in on Daniel Garcia & his discord with Chris Jericho after his incredible match against Bryan Danielson! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/exbaWIIWXN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s Unrecorded $5 Million Payments Confirmed To Be To Trump Foundation
- Update On Kenny Omega Following Recovery From Multiple Injuries, Status in AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Brian Gewirtz Comments On Vince McMahon’s Awareness Of CM Punk Pipebomb Promo
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles