Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia Face-To-Face Confirmed For AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia’s face-to-face is confirmed for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW has confirmed that the two will meet in the ring to settle their differences after Garcia pulled Jericho off of Bryan Danielson on last week’s AEW Dynamite.

The announcement reads:

“As @bryandanielson offered @GarciaWrestling a handshake after a classic bout last week, @IAmJericho ambushed Bryan from behind; Jericho was shocked when Garcia impeded his assault! Now Jericho’s questioned Garcia’s loyalty & will confront him face-to-face TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite”

The updated lineup for tomorrow’s show is:

* AEW Undisputed World Championship Unification Match: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

* AEW World Trios Championship Quarterfinal Match: Death Triangle vs. United Empire

* Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn

* Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

* Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King

* Jericho & Garcia face-to-face

* Ricky Starks speaks