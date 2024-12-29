Chris Jericho Says Dave Bautista Is His Favorite Wrestler-Turned-Actor

Chris Jericho has picked Dave Bautista as his favorite wrestler who has made the full leap into acting. Jericho made an appearance on the Maggie and Perloff show and during the conversation he was asked his opinion on which wrestler is the best actor.

“Right now, there are a lot of guys making some pretty big films and movies between Dwayne Johnson and John Cena,” Jericho began (per Fightful). “But I think Dave Bautista has done a great job of picking a variety and diverse collection of roles. I would say Dave is probably my favorite out of all of them.”

Bautista has had a big year in 2024 as he starred in Dune: Part Two, My Spy: The Eternal City, The Killer’s Game, and The Last Showgirl. Dune and The Last Showgirl have both been in the conversation for awards attention, with Dune expected to be a Best Picture nominee while The Last Showgirl earned a Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama nomination for star Pamela Anderson.