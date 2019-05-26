wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Makes AEW Debut After Chris Jericho Defeats Kenny Omega At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, only to have Jon Moxley (the former Dean Ambrose) came through the crowd and into the ring, attacked Jericho, attacked the ref, and got into a brawl with Omega that went into the crowd all the way onto the set where Moxley hit Omega with the Dirty Deeds on top of the large poker chips (which were part of the set).
Jericho will now go on to face Adam Page for the AEW World Title at AEW’s next PPV while we also now will presumably build to Moxley vs. Omega. Pics and video from the match are below.
Tonight’s main event is brought to you by Cracker Barrel. #AEW #AEWDoN #CrackerBarrel pic.twitter.com/BIdnQHqXag
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
The looks have changed through the years, but there's still only one @IAmJericho. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pczFDY4iPH
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
After running through all his gimmicks the real Painmaker Chris Jericho has arrived! #Painmaker #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/PgVDACGCPQ
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX stands ready to change the world all over again. #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/r3pSLSdFA0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Kenny Omega is wearing his Kirito from Sword Art Online gear tonight. #SAO #AEW #AEWDoN #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/BkOOhlDqwy
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX can do this all day… and you can't escape! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/gBfTzzPpzy
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Fans are now chanting “Let’s Go Jesus!” after #AEWJesus started flipping off Chris Jericho. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/eBtHF6W97n
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX takes flight, wiping out Jericho! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/tPMH0HeLKe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
And @KennyOmegamanX follows that with a diabolical diving double stomp! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/Z80iHWJ325
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
This is one thumping main event! Omega bloodied but in control, Jericho taking an absolute pasting. These two giving it their all. Total legends. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/X11js2JaVe
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) May 26, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX counters the Lionsault… and lands a huge V-Trigger! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/qnPIdjdq5M
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@IAmJericho fights out of the Tiger Driver and sends Kenny plummeting through the table! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/sK2TJn5qYT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@IAmJericho fights off Omega's V-Trigger… right into the Walls of Jericho! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/mlwX6hhTLu
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@IAmJericho got every last bit of that Codebreaker! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/sjvxkqVlVz
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Chris Jericho wins clean as a sheet in a surprising upset. Not sure I prefer this finish but let’s see where they go with it. Jericho now faces Adam Hangman Page for the inaugural AEW Championship. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/dFuSJtuaOU
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
Chris Jericho has just pinned Kenny Omega!@AEWrestling #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/dCZZGMv1d2
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 26, 2019
I did not expect that, Jericho did, in fact, hit his new finish to beat Kenny Omega in the main event. #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/GsQF9amxrm
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 26, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/YeUXeNX6i2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@JonMoxley just dealt a shocker at #AEWDoN!!
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/ez2wO2zlKr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
.@JonMoxley and @KennyOmegamanX tear into each other! All hell has broken loose!! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/reMwPypl2C
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
Chris Jericho falls the fans marks and says he is AEW. Jericho is demanding a thank you and oh crap! Jon Moxley has just invaded AEW. #AEW #AEWDoN #JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/TSEUWqwLRv
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019
Moxley is @AEWrestling !!!! This place went insane. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/vDy4MGLP7D
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 26, 2019
Well Would you look at who just showed up at #AEWDoN … It's @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/qNmjHZGjAy
— Jon-Moxley.Net (@JonMoxleyDotNet) May 26, 2019
We ended #AEWDoN with Moxley destroying Omega !! #JonMoxley #AEW pic.twitter.com/hMmz5NGyuD
— Jon-Moxley.Net (@JonMoxleyDotNet) May 26, 2019
Jon Moxley is here and made one hell of a statement. What an end to the first @AEWrestling event. Home run. #AEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/s9oHscQAml
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 26, 2019
.@JonMoxley has kicked the door down at AEW! #AEWDoN
➡️ https://t.co/14Ai424xZb
🌍 https://t.co/s69yyiin4L pic.twitter.com/3qEYDzWVxn
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) May 26, 2019
