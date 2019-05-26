Jon Moxley Makes AEW Debut After Chris Jericho Defeats Kenny Omega At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, only to have Jon Moxley (the former Dean Ambrose) came through the crowd and into the ring, attacked Jericho, attacked the ref, and got into a brawl with Omega that went into the crowd all the way onto the set where Moxley hit Omega with the Dirty Deeds on top of the large poker chips (which were part of the set).

Jericho will now go on to face Adam Page for the AEW World Title at AEW’s next PPV while we also now will presumably build to Moxley vs. Omega. Pics and video from the match are below.

