Chris Jericho Defends Learning Tree Storyline, Says It’s One of AEW’s Highest-Rated Segments

In an interview with Creative Imbalance (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho defended his ‘Learning Tree’ gimmick and segments in AEW, which he says are consistently among the highest-rated on Dynamite.

He said: “Bottom line is, it delivers, it’s one of the top rated segments on the show every week. People are into it. As much as people want to cry from the hills that they want to behead Chris Jericho and kick me off planet Earth and send me off in space in a shuttle, that’s a very small amount of people. What are the people reacting to in the venue? What are they watching? We have a hit character with a lot of potential who’s helping a lot of different people move up the ladder, and that’s what it’s all about.“