Chris Jericho Defends Marko Stunt Against His Critics

– It looks like Marko Stunt has at least one staunch supporter in Chris Jericho. The AEW World champion has taken to Twitter in defense of fellow AEW roster member Marko Stunt, who has been the subject of criticism due to his height and look.

Jericho defended Stunt, noting how in the past Rey Mysterio was also the subject of derision in the locker room due to his height. You can see Jericho’s tweets on the subject below. Jericho wrote the following:

“Laughing at ppl complaining that @MarkoStunt is too small & a “disgrace to pro wrestling!” Funny thing is I thought the same thing about @reymysterio the first time I met him in 93. I also saw @TheUltimoDragon get REAMED out by his boss when he first brought Rey to Japan in 95. #DeanMalenko got laughed out of #WCW locker room when he stood up for Rey before their first match in Aug 96. Both men were congratulated afterwards after ppl saw Rey work. Times have changed & Marko IS small. But most of the workers on the roster are smaller in 2019 then the 90s. Bottom line: Over is over & #Marko did a good job of getting over on Wed. Whether he ends up a World Champion like Rey did remains to be seen…but I’d rather watch him than a 6’8 musclehead who can’t move. I was once told I was “too small” to be a wrestler too…& I did ok!”

Stunt was in action on Dynamite earlier this week. He teamed up with Jungle Boy in a losing effort against the Lucha Bros. in the tag team title tournament.

