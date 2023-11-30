Chris Jericho Defends Win Over Konosuke Takeshita At DDT Ultimate Party

As previously reported, Chris Jericho defeated Konosuke Takeshita by submission at DDT Ultimate Party earlier this month. While the move drew some criticism only, Jericho defended the win on the latest episode of his podcast (via Fightful).

He said: “I tapped him out, everybody was very surprised. This is a story that we’re doing and the best way to do it was for me to win right out of the gate. Is it the last match Takeshita and I are going to have? Of course not. Was it a great way to re-establish myself in Japan and establish myself in DDT? Absolutely, it was the right why to go. Nobody loses when you have a match like that. It was a great contest all across the board.“