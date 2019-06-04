Chris Jericho Denies Leaking Alleged Line That Jon Moxley Refused to Say About Roman Reigns

– Chris Jericho has denied that he leaked the line that Jon Moxley refused to say about Roman Reigns’ leukemia. Moxley discussed the incident during his appearance on Talk is Jericho, recalling that his infamous “rabies shot” promo included a line referencing Reigns’ cancer that he refused to say. Moxley said on the podcast, “It is the worst line. You cannot — I’m not going to say it on air. I’ll tell you after we’re done, but I’m not even gonna say it on air. That’s how bad it was. It would’ve been like a thing where like somebody would’ve had to get fired. Maybe me. They would’ve like lost sponsorships — like the Susan G. Komen and all that.”

Since the podcast was released, there has of course been a lot of speculation as to what the line may have been. A post on the Squared Circle subreddit (now deleted) claimed that Jericho told people at Double or Nothing the line was “I don’t know who’s more of a Dead Man Walking, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns. Only difference [is] I’m gonna kill Seth, and God is gonna kill Roman.”

A fan asked Jericho on Twitter if there was any truth to this and he shot it down immediately, posting this morning: