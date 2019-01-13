Graphic Designer for Chris Jericho Updates Countdown Clock

– As previously reported, Chris Jericho’s graphic designer, Abdul Malik, recently started a countdown clock that was set to expire on February 1. This was before Chris Jericho was announced as joining the AEW roster. Earlier today, the countdown clock was updated again on Instagram.

The clock now features audible words that say, “They’re here.” The countdown clock is currently still set to expire on February 1. Also, the clock appears unrelated to the announcement of Jericho joining AEW, since that happened on January 8 at the Double or Nothing rally.

You can check out the latest version of the countdown clock below. After the announcement of his joining AEW, Chris Jericho promised that they would “change the universe.”