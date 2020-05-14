AEW News: Chris Jericho Destroys Vanguard-1, Women’s Four-Way Match Highlights

– Chris Jericho obliterated Vanguard-1 as a message to Matt Hardy and the Elite on this week’s Dynamite. You can see video below of Jericho getting a response to the Inner Circle’s challenge to Stadium Stampede. After Vanguard accepted, Jericho introduced Vanguard to the new Inner Circle member in his bat Floyd and destroyed the drone:

– The company also posted the following clip from the Fatal Four-Way match, which Hikaru Shida won. Shida will now face Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Title at Double or Nothing.