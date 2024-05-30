Chris Jericho Discusses AEW’s Broadcast TV Rights Negotiations

– During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, AEW star and For The World Champion Chris Jericho discussed AEW’s negotiations for the company’s next broadcast TV rights deal. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Jericho on the talks for AEW’s next broadcast rights deal: “What I’d like to see, and we’re getting down to the wire, is to get the deal that I know we’ve earned with the demos that we have. Being number one on cable or number one behind NBA and NHL which is on all of cable, and to secure the deal that I think we have earned, and then to really see where we can take it.”

On needing to block out the detractors: “It just goes to show like if you want to do something, don’t listen to critics, just go do it…That’s the only goal and lesson that I would ever try and tell anybody is if you want to do something, go do it.”

Last Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Jericho defeated Hook and Katsuyori Shibata to retain the FTW Title. As previously reported, AEW’s exclusive negotiations window with Warner Bros. Discovery for a new broadcast TV deal is expected to end in July.