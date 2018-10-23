Chris Jericho Discusses the Origins of His Cruise, Busy 2018 and More

– Chris Jericho spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing his upcoming Rock N’ Wrestling Cruise and more. Highlights are below:

On the origins of his cruise: “Well it started we did the Kiss Kruise in 2015, and it was such a great experience as a professional, as a fan, as a performer, all across the board I was just really impressed with how much fun it was and how easy it was. I mean, you get up in the morning, you hang for a bit, you do you gig, you go back to your cabin take a shower then you’ve got the rest of the night to do whatever you want to do. It was a great party, a great time and as soon as we got back from it I called my manager, Fozzy’s manager and I said ‘Dude, I want to do this, I want to do a cruise that’s synonymous with Chris Jericho – Rock and Roll and wrestling’ and that’s where it all started, three years ago now. So it took quite a while to get it up and running but now we’re almost ready to roll man, less than a week away!”

On the cruise being streamed: “You know, it wasn’t always part of the plan. It’s not just one of the nights of wrestling, it’s kind of the biggest main event that we can put together which is the Alpha Club Vs The Bullet Club. I think when that match was announced, which is Chris Jericho and the Young Bucks Vs Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll, that it sent the rest of the world into a buzz because it’s a match that everybody wants to see. My initial thoughts were that I don’t want it streamed because I just wanted it to be part of the cruise. I want people to know that when the cruise comes out you can’t see it anywhere else, you need to be on the ship. But once we started inching closer to selling out I realised that there were so many people who wanted to check it out and see the match so I started putting together the deal with FITE TV. Once again, nothing’s ever easy, it took a while to get it but once we got it, now it gives people an option to see this match that you’re not going to see anywhere else or might never see again!”

On His busy 2018: “It wasn’t this overriding, overall plan. The cruise idea happened in 2015. That was before I went back in ’16 to WWE. So it was just I want to do this cruise and why not? When I was a kid I wanted to be in a Rock and Roll band and I wanted to be a wrestler, why not? So once you do those things and have success in them you’re fearless, I’m not scared in trying anything now at this point. I think that’s a good way to be, I’m not going to restrict myself from anything that seems interesting and viable, the cruise is one of them. Last year when the idea was presented to me of doing a Chris Jericho-Kenny Omega match I thought ‘that’s interesting’. Kenny’s from Winnipeg and that’s basically what spurred that, the Winnipeg connection. Don Callis is from Winnipeg, the commentator, so there was really no other reason for that other than the fact we came from a small town on the prairie. And when that match was so good, the build-up was so good, I thought ‘why should I only do one’ let’s do some more and that’s kind of how that came about. And then why shouldn’t I do ALL IN if I can make it work and still make the Fozzy gig that night it could be something fun to do, something fun to do to promote the cruise and just to be Chris Jericho. And that’s kind of how I’ve worked this year, with no real plan, just going by the seat of my pants just going from experience to experience that’s interesting and fun to me. If I think it’s going to create a buzz then I’m going to do it!”