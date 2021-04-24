Chris Jericho Donates $2,500 to GoFundMe Campaign for Steve McMichael in Fight With ALS

– As noted, former Chicago Bears player and WCW wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael announced that he’s been diagnosed with ALs or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. A GoFundMe has already been created to assist with expenses for his medical care. Among the top donations, AEW’s Chris Jericho has donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe campaign.

As of now, $90,698 have been raised for the GoFundMe campaign’s target goal of $100,000. It was previously reported that McMichael no longer has the use of his arms or hands, and he’s receiving help with his eating and drinking form his wife Misty. The Chicago Bears also donated to him a special customized wheelchair he uses to help with his mobility.

Fans can also help with donations to McMichael by going to obviousshirts.com and teammongo76.com. Also, 411 would like to give Mr. McMichael our best wishes during his battle with ALS.