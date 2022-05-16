wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Donates To Virgil’s Medical Fund Following Recent Diagnosis
As previously reported, Virgil announced that he has been diagnosed with stage two colon cancer, after previously stating he had dementia. He posted a link to a fundraiser to help with his medical bills.
At this time, over $8,000 has been raised for his healthcare. This includes a donation from Chris Jericho, who contributed $1,500.
Virgil wrote an update on the fundraiser. It reads: “I have two tests one in March 17th and March 25th. As I have posted, I have had mri and others procedure. I have spent close to $5721 on these the next two comes close to $3400. I would be more than glad to sign, do a cameo video and much more. I receive NO help from WWE who, based on all the chairshots, blows caused this. To those that have helped I am truly thankful and blessed. So you understand my situation better I get $862 a month social security, a friend allows me to stay for $200 at a place he has. With Food and utilities and doctor visits pretty much puts me in hole. I have had to do few signings to help but been hard. This is Not a Gimmick nor a stunt, this is real and it is hard to have to ask for help.“
