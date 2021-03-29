Chris Jericho Donates to Family of Uber Eats Driver Killed During Alleged Carjacking Attempt

Chris Jericho is helping out the family of an Uber Eats driver who died during an alleged carjacking attempt. TMZ reports that the AEW star donated $2,500 to the GoFundMe for the family of Mohammad Anwar, a driver for the food delivery service who was killed when two teenage girls allegedly shocked him with a Taser and tried to steel his car. During the incident, someone stepped on the gas and the car crashed, flipping onto its side and killing Anwar.

Jericho told TMZ Sports that he was saddened by the incident, noting, “Just the feeling of terror he must’ve had being stuck halfway out of the car as the thieves … mere children … hit the gas. Something out of a horror movie.” He donated $2,500 to the fund, saying, “I just thought the whole situation was terrible and it really hit me hard … It’s not much, but it’s the most I could do to try and bring some light into a dark situation.”

The two girls have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. The GoFundMe has raised $823,592 as of this writing. Jericho is atop the list of the biggest donations alongside one other person.