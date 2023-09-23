Chris Jericho Recalls Drinking With Vince McMahon, Vince Wanting To Go to the Gym After

Chris Jericho lost to Vince McMahon once — specifically when it came to who tapped out first after a night of drinking. Jericho was on Busted Open Radio and told the story about how he and McMahon were on a flight after taping an episode of Tough Enough, and how they stayed up all night on the plan drinking. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On drinking with Vince McMahon in WWE: “Vince and I just stayed up drinking listening to AC/DC and The Stones. We landed at 4AM and he goes, ‘Let’s go to the gym.’ I said, ‘I can’t go to the gym, I’ve got press and like 7AM,’ so he goes, ‘Well, I’ve got to be at the office at 6:30, let’s go to the gym.'”

On thinking Vince was joking: “I go back to the hotel, I go to sleep, I wake up literally two and a half hours later and I’ve got a message on my phone and a picture of Vince in the gym and he wrote, ‘Vince 1 – 0 Jericho.'”