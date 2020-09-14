wrestling / News
AEW News: Chris Jericho Dubs Himself The ‘Million Viewer Man,’ Jim Ross on A Shot of Brandy
September 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Chris Jericho has given yet another nickname following the viewership for last week’s Dynamite. As reported on Thursday, Dynamite drew a 0.37 demo rating and 1.016 million viewers. The latter number is what the self-proclaimed “Demo God” focused on this week, naming himself the “Million Viewer Man”:
“After this weeks record breaking rating for #AEWDynamite, not only am I the #DemoGod… I am now also the #MillionViewerMan! @aewontnt @allelitewrestling (graphic by @beggsy96)”
– Jim Ross was the “Mega Guest” that Brandi Rhodes teased for tonight’s A Shot of Brandi. You can see the episode with JR and Rhodes below:
