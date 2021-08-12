wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Earns Match With MJF For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho has completed the Labors of Jericho, and has earned a match with MJF on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, Jericho defeated Wardlow in the main event to complete his labors.
After the win, MJF set the stipulation that Jericho will not be able to use his entrance song “Judas” for the bout. In addition, if Jericho uses the Judas Effect during the match he will automatically lose.
The updated lineup for next week’s show is:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jurassic Express
* Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears
* Texas Tornado Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2.0
* Chris Jericho vs. MJF
(Jericho cannot use the Judas Effect)
He's done it! @IAmJericho survives and he will face @The_MJF for the Fifth Labour of Jericho!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/CMaWIDHLIT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
.@The_MJF is taking away the Judas Effect – AND JUDAS (!) – when he faces @IAmJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY in Houston on #AEWDynamite in the Fifth and FINAL Labour of Jericho. pic.twitter.com/ZjJsgd2BKv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 12, 2021
